Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles surprise visitors at One World Observatory

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made an appearance at One World Observatory on Monday.

The heroes in a half shell surprised and delighted visitors ahead of the upcoming movie.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" opens in theaters nationwide Aug. 2.

The movie is produced by Paramount, the parent company of CBS2.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 7:49 PM

