Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles surprise visitors at One World Observatory

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles surprise visitors at One World Observatory

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles surprise visitors at One World Observatory

NEW YORK -- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made an appearance at One World Observatory on Monday.

The heroes in a half shell surprised and delighted visitors ahead of the upcoming movie.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" opens in theaters nationwide Aug. 2.

The movie is produced by Paramount, the parent company of CBS2.