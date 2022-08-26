Watch CBS News
Teenage boy shot while walking in Corona, Queens

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - A teenage boy was shot while just walking outside in Queens. 

It happened around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona. 

According to investigators, the 17-year-old was walking when all of a sudden he heard shots and felt pain. 

A bullet hit him in the arm. He's expected to be OK.

Police are looking for the shooter. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

August 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

