NYPD: 15-year-old shot in Claremont Park, officer opens fire on fleeing suspects

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer opened fire on suspects after a teenager was shot overnight in the Bronx.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old shot in the chest by the corner of Mt. Eden Parkway and Morris Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Cameras captured the mayhem by Claremont Park as officers had their weapons drawn. One officer fired a shot at two suspects who were allegedly trying to get away on a scooter.

Neighbors said a large gathering of teens led to an argument and then gunfire.

"We heard a couple of shots and I had to run inside for fear that something will hit me," one witness said.

No one was hit when police fired. Officers took one suspect into custody for questioning, while another escaped.

Claremont Park has been known to attract trouble after it closes at 10 p.m. Four people were shot at a large gathering in the park back in September 2021.

Neighbors are begging the city to enforce the rules.

"What is wrong was to allow them to be in the park at that time. That was very wrong," a person said.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition. The officer who fired was undergoing treatment for minor injuries to his hand.