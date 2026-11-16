Teen reunites with cat that went missing during Brooklyn building collapse after emotional plea

A 13-year-old girl was reunited with her beloved cat after the animal went missing during the catastrophic building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Zariah Coleman made an emotional plea Friday to find her cat, Isaac, after the collapse happened Wednesday afternoon.

"The first thing I thought about was my cat. I was gonna go get him, but I realized I didn't know what I was gonna face," she previously said. "I just really hope they come and get our cat 'cause he's inside the house right now and they said they went inside the house to try and find him, but I don't think they really did. He's hiding from them and I think he's scared of them, and I just really want them to come and get our cat."

Coleman cried as she talked about how much she missed her cat and expressed hope that he would be found.

On Sunday, he was rescued after four days with no food or water and was transported to the vet. Another heartwarming reunion between the two is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, when we are expecting to hear from Coleman.

A video posted by the Office of Animal Welfare's Director Allie Taylor showed city officials bringing the cat out to Coleman, who had a huge smile on her face.

"I already knew how much she loves this cat because she was there every day. She went back to the site after everything happened, and she would go back to the site every single day," said Executive Director of Flatbush Cats Will Zweigart.

The nonprofit partnered with the Department of Buildings and the mayor's Office of Animal Welfare to find Isaac.

Zweigart said he went looking for the cat with a Department of Buildings official amid the rubble.

Isaac, the missing cat, was found hiding under a sink in an apartment inside the building that collapsed in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Flatbush Cats

"I've been doing rescue for about 10 years, so I'm good at looking for cats, and I know where they hide. And especially when they're really scared like that, they can absolutely make themselves almost invisible," he said.

On Sunday, Zweigart did four laps around Coleman's old apartment before hearing meows.

"I looked even deeper underneath the sink, behind the pipes that you see underneath the sink. He was back behind a bag and just making himself as flat as possible, but he was also smart enough to ask for help, even though he was really scared," he said.