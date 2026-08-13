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Bronx teen killed after being shot in the head during homicide, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the head inside a Bronx apartment, police said. 

The NYPD was called just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residential building at West 197th Street and Claflin Avenue.

Officers found Riley Bilingslea with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Thursday the teen was shot inside an apartment during a homicide. 

Officers also found a 13-year-old boy injured after his torso was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital and is stable.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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