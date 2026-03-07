14-year-old boy dead in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD searching for 3 suspect, officials say

New York City police are searching for three suspects after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn, officials said Saturday.

The NYPD said the teenager, identified as Johary Cantave, was shot in the head during a dispute at around 11:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 46th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park.

Cantave was taken to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, so far. The suspects were described by investigators as three males who were all wearing ski masks and black clothing.

Police sources told CBS News New York that Contave was in a car when he was fatally shot.

A vehicle with a shattered back window was taped off by police outside the hospital. Investigators believe it was used to drive the teen there after the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

