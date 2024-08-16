Twin brother charged in deadly Teaneck, New Jersey shooting

TEANECK, N.J. -- A shooting in Teaneck, New Jersey left a woman dead, and prosecutors say her twin brother is now facing murder charges.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said 26-year-old Naomi Hagley was shot inside a home Thursday and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her twin brother, Jonathan Hagley, was arrested several blocks away. He now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Naomi Hagley killed in Teaneck, N.J. shooting

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. inside a home on Hickory Street between Fort Lee Road and Degraw Avenue.

Several law enforcement agencies responded, including Teaneck Police and the prosecutor's office.

Neighbors told CBS New York they heard the gunshots while they were having breakfast.

"I'm drinking coffee, I didn't hear anything, like sirens going on, and then all of a sudden - pow, pow, pow -- three gunshots that I heard," said neighbor Florentino Buluyut. "I said, 'What's going on in there?'"

Prosecutors said a gun with a defaced serial number, also known as a "ghost gun," was found near the scene.