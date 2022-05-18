Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate degree from NYU, delivers commencement address at Yankee Stadium

By CBSNewYork Team

Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU
NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University Wednesday. 

Her new official title is Doctor of Fine Arts.

The pop superstar got the degree while giving the commencement address for NYU's class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium. 

Taylor Swift speaks at NYU graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium | full video by CBS News on YouTube

Fans apparently offered students hundreds of dollars to snag a ticket. 

May 18, 2022

