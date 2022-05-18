Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate degree from NYU, delivers commencement address at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University Wednesday.
Her new official title is Doctor of Fine Arts.
The pop superstar got the degree while giving the commencement address for NYU's class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium.
Fans apparently offered students hundreds of dollars to snag a ticket.
