Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island with Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- Taylor Swift drew quite a crowd down the Jersey Shore on Friday.
Fans cheered as they caught a glimpse of the pop superstar on Long Beach Island.
Swift was seen walking into a popular bar with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.
They're celebrating music producer Jack Antonoff's impending nuptials to actress Margaret Qualley.
