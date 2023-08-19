Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island with Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island where she's attending a wedding
Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island where she's attending a wedding 00:28

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- Taylor Swift drew quite a crowd down the Jersey Shore on Friday.

Fans cheered as they caught a glimpse of the pop superstar on Long Beach Island.

Swift was seen walking into a popular bar with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

They're celebrating music producer Jack Antonoff's impending nuptials to actress Margaret Qualley.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 11:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.