Taxi, ride-hail drivers stand together to protest controversial Manhattan congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK -- A protest was held Wednesday against the MTA's controversial congestion pricing plan.

Yellow cab drivers, along with Lyft and Uber drivers, stood in unity to protest the plan, which would charge people to drive into Manhattan's Central Business District, the area below 60th Street.

They gathered outside Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on the East Side, asking for her to take action and exempt them.

Drivers say it would destroy their jobs.

"We are so proud to serve the city of New York, to take people to work, take children to school, but how can we do that if all the responsibility is laid on our back?" one ride-hail driver said.

In response to Wednesday's protest, an MTA spokesman released the following statement:

"Anyone who has been in New York City in the past decade knows that for-hire-vehicles are a part of the story of congestion in Manhattan's Central Business District, which has harmful air quality impacts and slows down the economy. Seven scenarios have been analyzed to reduce congestion, with a range of different approaches for taxis and for-hire vehicles. These scenarios are not being put forward by the MTA or anyone else at this stage as proposals, but public review and feedback is an important element of the Federal process."

The MTA is holding six public hearings in the next week on congestion pricing, starting Thursday at 5 p.m.