Tai Baribo records a hat trick, D.C. United plays Red Bulls to 4-4 tie

Tai Baribo scored in the 80th minute to complete a hat trick, João Peglow had two assists, and D.C. United played the New York Red Bulls to a 4-4 tie on Wednesday night.

Baribo became the third MLS player with at least three regular-season hat tricks since the 2024 season, joining Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga.

Baribo, who entered with three goals in seven appearances this season, cut United's deficit to 2-1 in the 37th minute. Jackson Hopkins raced to the endline on a breakaway and sent it to the penalty spot for an unmarked Baribo to slot it home.

Baribo tied it at 3-all in the 59th when he ran to a João Peglow pass and calmly angled it inside the far post. Baribo capped the scoring by using his shoulder to redirect a cross by Silvan Hefti.

D.C. (2-4-3) also got a goal from Hopkins, who raced past the defense for a through ball by Peglow and scored on a breakaway to pull within 3-2 in the 54th.

New York (3-3-3) had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 but could not hang on.

Julian Hall and Ronald Donkor scored six minutes apart in the first half. Hall got past the defense for a pass from Donkor and he sent in a one-time finish for his sixth goal this season. Donkor had a deflected pass fall to his feet in front of the goal and he redirected it.

Jorge Ruvalcaba scored two goals in the second half for New York. He used a nice individual effort to get to the corner of the 6-yard box for a shot into the top of the net. Then he took a pass near midfield and dribbled to the 18 for a shot from distance.