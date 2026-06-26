Leftovers from World Cup watch parties are feeding the needy in New Jersey: "A gift to our communities"

A New Jersey charity is on a mission to make sure nothing goes to waste at 2026 Men's World Cup celebrations in the state.

Table to Table, a Saddle Brook-based nonprofit, launched an initiative to save leftover food from FIFA watch parties and get it to those who need it most all over northern and central Jersey.

Hundreds of leftover meals

As soccer fan fever spreads across the Garden State, so do the crowds and the food. But what's left behind doesn't have to go to waste.

The Kick Hunger out of New Jersey tour is part of the call to rescue surplus meals from fan festivals, food trucks and watch parties at restaurants and event spaces.

"We're packing up food for hundreds of meals that's already cooked, already prepared, ready to eat. And that is such a gift to our communities," said Heather Thompson, with Table to Table.

Restaurants, venues and watch party event organizers can donate surplus food if it's been prepared in commercial kitchens, Table to Table says.

During the 39-day tournament, the charity's tour van is traveling around the state as crews work in real-time to pack up meals within hours and get them out to local partners.

Food sent to Parkside Community Church in Westwood quickly goes to families who rely on fresh options.

"The clients that we have, who come here regularly, this is their grocery shopping for the week. They can't afford to buy food on their own," said Lisa Bontemps, with the church.

A win for all

Table to Table's initiative is a win on two fronts: cutting down food waste and helping tackle hunger across North Jersey.

"We realized that there was a real opportunity to get even more of that food out into our community and make sure that those celebrations benefited as many people as possible," said Thompson.

"This is critical for them. We couldn't do it without Table to Table's help," said Bontemps.

With dozens of World Cup events still ahead, organizers said they're just getting started.

The tournament's championship match will be on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.