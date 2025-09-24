Woman accused in deadly Manhattan drugging and robbery cases. Here's an alleged timeline.

A New York City woman is accused of drugging and robbing four men, three of whom died. It's the latest in a string of robbery-and-drugging pattern cases in Manhattan.

Tabitha Bundrick, 38, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and also robbery, burglary and assault.

Here's what the Manhattan DA alleges

According to the indictment, Bundrick allegedly followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez to his Upper Manhattan apartment on West 144th Street in February 2024, spoke with him outside, and then went upstairs and provided him fentanyl-laced drugs. He later died.

In September 2023, she allegedly met 39-year-old Miguel Navez in Washington Heights and went back to his apartment on West 158th Street, where she provided fentanyl-laced drugs, as well. He also died.

And in April 2023 in Washington Heights, authorities say Bundrick approached two men in the street under the guise of selling them soap. She allegedly offered to have sex in exchange for money and led them to an empty apartment on West 159th Street that she had broken into. Prosecutors say she offered the men what she claimed was cocaine but was really fentanyl.

The next morning, one of the men woke up with no recollection, personal items missing, and found his friend, Mario Paullan, dead beside him.

In all of the incidents, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Bundrick "robbed them of personal belongings, including their phones, money and sneakers. This type of alleged callous behavior will not be tolerated in Manhattan."

Suspect already sentenced on federal charges

Bundrick was sentenced to 13 years in prison after taking a plea deal on federal charges. However, Paullan's devastated family told CBS News New York in Spanish that's not enough and they're hoping for more if she's convicted on state charges.

Bundrick's defense attorney told the judge she is not the cold-hearted, calculated individual people think she is, and that she has mental health issues.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is asking anyone to come forward who thinks they too may have been a victim.