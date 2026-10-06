Woman convicted of drugging, robbing, killing men in NYC to be sentenced

A woman who admitted to drugging and robbing four men, killing three of them, will be sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan.

Tabitha Bundrick gave the men fentanyl-laced drugs and stole their belongings while they were unconscious, prosecutors said.

It happened over the course of nearly a year between April 2023 and February 2024. Prosecutors said Bundrick would give the men the drugs, sometimes claiming it was cocaine.

She would take their phones, money, watches, clothing and other items.

Mario Paullan, 42, Miguel Navez, 39, and Abrihan Fernandez, 34, died.

When police arrested Bundrick in March 2024, four pairs of the victims' sneakers were found inside her apartment.

She pleaded guilty in September and is expected to be sentenced to 27 years to life in state prison.

"The defendant knowingly killed three people by providing them fentanyl-laced drugs," District Attorney Bragg previously said. "As they laid unconscious, she robbed her victims and left them to die. In several instances, the victims' bodies were found by their friends or family members. The defendant showed a shocking indifference to the lives of her victims and is now facing significant consequences for her conduct."

Bundrick is already serving 13 years on federal charges connected to this case, including three counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault.

When that sentence was issued, Paullan's family told CBS News New York they didn't believe it was enough. On Tuesday, they could have the chance to address the court before Bundrick is sentenced on state charges.

Her hearing is set for 9 a.m. in the New York County Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.