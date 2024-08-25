5 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Long Island, source says

SYOSSET, N.Y. – Five people were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide on Long Island, a source told CBS News New York.

The Nassau County Police Department said officers were sent to a home on Wyoming Avenue in Syosset just before noon for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man outside the home who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. According to police, four other victims were found inside the home.

All five people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neighbors say alleged gunman killed siblings days after mother's death

Neighbors told CBS News New York's Derick Waller the man found dead outside the home had lived there his entire life. They also said the man had mental health issues and occasional outbursts.

According to neighbors, the man's 95-year-old mother died a few days ago, and he and his siblings were trying to figure out what to do with the house.

"He just snapped, I think, because ... his mom left the house, and the four siblings ... they were gonna sell the house. And he's lived there his whole life and he really needed support, emotional support. And I think he just, he snapped," neighbor Wendy Paisler said.

Police have not yet revealed a motive or confirmed the victims' names, but they did say the shooting was isolated and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.