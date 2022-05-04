Watch CBS News

SUV slams into medical building in Verona, N.J.; Driver hospitalized

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

VERONA, N.J. - A car slammed into a building in Verona Wednesday morning. 

The driver has been hospitalized. 

The car struck the First Care Medical building around  7 a.m. on Pompton Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Harper Terrace. 

Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely inside the building, elevated off the ground. 

Vehicle into building 50 Pompton❗️ At approximately 7 am, officers responded to First Care Medical located at 50...

Posted by Verona Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

No injuries were reported inside the building. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (973) 239-5000.  

First published on May 4, 2022 / 10:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

