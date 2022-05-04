SUV slams into medical building in Verona, N.J.; Driver hospitalized
VERONA, N.J. - A car slammed into a building in Verona Wednesday morning.
The driver has been hospitalized.
The car struck the First Care Medical building around 7 a.m. on Pompton Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Harper Terrace.
Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely inside the building, elevated off the ground.
No injuries were reported inside the building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call (973) 239-5000.
