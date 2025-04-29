Suspects wearing "NYPD Police" jackets caught on video robbing bodega in Brooklyn

Surveillance video shows a group of suspects disguised as New York City police officers violently robbing a bodega in Brooklyn.

Four armed men wore hats and jackets with "NYPD" printed on them when they entered the deli Sunday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the video shows.

Police said they're looking for four suspects who wore "dark-colored sweatsuits" during the robbery at Tajuken Deli on Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

There was no mention of their "NYPD" attire by police.

But the bodega's security video shows the suspects apparently dressed as law enforcement, wearing dark hats with "NYPD" printed on them and jackets with "NYPD Police" in white lettering on the back.

It shows one of the suspects tying up a man and dragging him across the floor. The suspects are also seen running up and down an aisle.

NYPD said they got away in a van with a bag full of stolen goods.

$5,000 reward offered by bodegas association

The United Bodegas of America, which said the suspects stole lottery tickets and cash, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to any arrests.

"Our city is under siege, and the first casualties are hardworking bodega owners and employees. These cowards dressed like our heroes — NYPD officers — to rob, terrorize, and traumatize innocent people. We need real action, not empty promises. The system must stop protecting criminals and start protecting us," UBA President Radhamés Rodríguez said.

"If we had panic buttons, these fake cops would be behind bars today. Our city's weak bail reforms have turned bodegas into hunting grounds for violent criminals. Enough is enough. We demand immediate action to protect the backbone of our neighborhood Bodegas. We need Governor Hochul to deliver her promised 5 million dollars, to install Panic Buttons in Bodegas that are in high crime areas," Fernando Mateo, a UBA spokesperson, said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.