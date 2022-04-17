Police seek 2 suspects caught on video robbing Bronx store at gunpoint

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people they said were caught on video robbing a store at gunpoint in the Bronx.

Investigators said the suspects stole a cellphone, some merchandise and $1,000 cash from a store on the Grand Concourse near 167th Street.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on April 15.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.