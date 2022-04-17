Watch CBS News

Police seek 2 suspects caught on video robbing Bronx store at gunpoint

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspects wanted for robbing Bronx store at gunpoint 00:20

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people they said were caught on video robbing a store at gunpoint in the Bronx.

Investigators said the suspects stole a cellphone, some merchandise and $1,000 cash from a store on the Grand Concourse near 167th Street.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on April 15.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 17, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.