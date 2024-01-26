Watch CBS News
Suspects caught on video breaking into cars in Seaford, N.Y.

By Jesse Zanger

SEAFORD, N.Y. - Police on Long Island want your help identifying three men spotted breaking into parked cars in Seaford. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Park Avenue and New York Avenues. 

Surveillance video shows the suspects as they approach vehicles parked in driveways. The cars were unlocked, and two of the men can be seen climbing into one and going through it. 

The three suspects are believe to be in their 20s. One was wearing a camouflage ski hat, orange jacket, light gray sweatpants and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

