NYPD: Suspect made anti-Asian statements and head-butted man in Astoria

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a man wanted in connection to an assault in Queens that might have been racially motivated.

According to police, the suspect approached a 22-year-old man on Steinway Street in Astoria and started making anti-Asian statements just before 9 p.m. on July 12.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/12, at 8:56 PM, outside of 34-27 Steinway St, a 22-year-old male victim was approached by this individual, who made Anti-Asian statements and used his own head to strike the victim about the head. Have any info, DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/hkuoAHMrqP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2022

The suspect then head-butted the man, allegedly, and fled the scene. The man suffered a chipped tooth, but did not need medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.