NYPD: Suspect made anti-Asian statements and head-butted man in Astoria

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a man wanted in connection to an assault in Queens that might have been racially motivated. 

According to police, the suspect approached a 22-year-old man on Steinway Street in Astoria and started making anti-Asian statements just before 9 p.m. on July 12. 

The suspect then head-butted the man, allegedly, and fled the scene. The man suffered a chipped tooth, but did not need medical attention at the scene, police said. 

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on July 16, 2022 / 1:29 PM

