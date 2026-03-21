Suspect jumps into water to evade cops in Mill Basin, Brooklyn

Police are searching for a suspect who jumped into the water at Mill Basin to evade police.

It happened at around midnight at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn.

Two suspects were attempting to steal two vehicles when responding officers arrived on the scene, according to the NYPD. One of the two suspects was apprehended. The other, however, took off and jumped into the water. He hasn't been located yet.

Police search the water for a suspect who jumped into Mill Basin to evade capture on March 21, 2026. CBS News New York

The NYPD and FDNY responded with specialized units including helicopters and marine units to help search the area.

"That's crazy. I've never heard of something like that, where you jump into the water and get away. Usually they catch you. So I'm kind of amazed to hear that happened," one area resident said.

There's no word yet on charges for the suspect who was taken into custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.