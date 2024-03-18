Suspect in Long Island body parts case arrested again on shoplifting charges, remanded to custody

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- One of the suspects charged with concealing a corpse earlier this month on Long Island has been arrested again. This time, for allegedly shoplifting from a CVS.

Authorities say Amanda Wallace, of Amityville, was caught stealing beauty products Friday night from a store on East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst. She was taken into custody and remanded for violating a court order.

Wallace had been released without bail in the previous case and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, report to probation and surrender her passport.

She and three other suspects were charged with concealment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution after two sets of human remains were found in multiple locations across Babylon.

Investigators have not provided any details about the motive, but the district attorney's office said the group went to "barbaric lengths" to cover up the crime.

The four suspects have not been charged with murder, and their attorneys say they are innocent. Their release without bail prompted outcry from the Suffolk County district attorney's office and members of the community.

The remains were identified as 59-year-old Donna Conneely and 53-year-old Malcolm Craig Brown, of Yonkers. Brown's family claims his cousin, defendant Steven Brown, had something to do with their deaths.

"We've lost a brother. Steven Brown is our cousin, and our parents and his mother - my aunt - are still at home, suffering, hurting," said family member Charles Williams. "He's got to tell his story so we can move on."

"We were all raised together. We are a family. At least, I thought we were a family. We are just looking for answers," family member Coreen Bullock said.