Release of suspects in Long Island body parts case has some questioning bail laws

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Two of the four suspects charged in the body parts case on Long Island will be back in court Friday.

The defendants are out on bail and being monitored with ankle bracelets, but many people in the community want to know why they aren't being held in jail.

On the streets of Babylon Village, where the body parts were first discovered last week, there is intense discussion why the four suspects charged with concealing two human corpses and tampering with evidence aren't in jail.

"No bail, no nothing ... I'm aggravated. I can't even believe this is happening," Babylon homeowner Carol Maier said.

With 2019 state reforms, mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are among crimes that are no longer bail eligible.

"Governor, stop the bleeding. You need to put this in the budget. Repeal bail reform," Sen. Mario Mattera said.

Suffolk County legislators call for bipartisan cooperation.

"We need to make sure that people charged with serious crimes have to post bail or spend time in jail," Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said.

"I mean, when I grew up, you were innocent until proven guilty. I don't know what they have on these people. If they think they might have done it, I think they should be locked up," Babylon business owner James Litrenta said.

"Maybe the DA should have done a more thorough investigation and brought murder charges, or conspiracy to commit murder or even assault charges, because all of them are bail eligible," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney reacted, "It's not an episode of 'CSI.' We don't wrap this up in 60 minutes."

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright, "As a Democrat, what is your message to Governor Hochul?"

"My message is reform the reform," Englebright said.

Englebright says bail reform should be debated separately, not shoehorned into the budget.

"I want to see what's happened here brought to justice. I believe if anyone can handle it, it's the courts here," Babylon Village resident Max Nalewajk said.

A person's wealth should not determine their liberty was the intention of cashless bail for misdemeanors and some felony charges. Now, judges are asking for greater discretion at arraignments.

Suffolk's Homicide Squad has not released any more information on the two victims in the body parts case except to say their last known address was in Yonkers.