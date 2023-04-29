Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect defecated on Pride flag in possible hate crime on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a man allegedly defecated on a Pride flag and wiped his backside with another. 

It happened after the suspect, approximately 40 years old, entered a building on West 95th Street in Manhattan on April 15, police said. 

Police said no one was injured and the man left on Amsterdam Avenue. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 29, 2023 / 9:58 AM

