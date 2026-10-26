Suspect accused of hitting N.J. police officer with car arrested in Connecticut, officials say

The suspect accused of hitting a New Jersey police officer with a car was arrested in Connecticut, officials said.

Belleville Mayor Frank Velez said on social media that an officer was trying to stop a fleeing suspect when he was hit Sunday night near Branch Brook Park. Then, another officer fired their weapon at the car while the suspect drove off, Velez said.

The injured officer and his partner were treated at a hospital. Both are expected to be OK, according to the mayor.

The suspect was later spotted driving in Connecticut. He was arrested by state police in New Britain, law enforcement said.

Connecticut State Police are working with the New Britain Police Department and Belleville police on the investigation.

No other details surrounding the incident were released.