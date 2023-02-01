Watch CBS News
3 New York City residents join "Survivor 44" cast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The newest season of "Survivor" is almost here, and we're getting a chance to meet the contestants.

The 18 new castaways were announced Tuesday, and three of them are from New York City.

Maddy Pomilla lives in Brooklyn and works as a charity projects manager.

Claire Rafson, a tech investor, also lives in Brooklyn.

Danny Massa is a lifelong Bronx resident and FDNY firefighter. He's hoping that experience will help him in the competition.

"Being a firefighter, you live with the other firefighters in the firehouse for 24 hours at a clip. You have a lot of personalities, so reputation is everything, and then you use that reputation to work in your advantage. So I feel like I can be that same way in my tribe," he said.

The 44th season of "Survivor" premieres on Wednesday, March 1, on CBS2.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

