3 New York City residents join "Survivor 44" cast

NEW YORK -- The newest season of "Survivor" is almost here, and we're getting a chance to meet the contestants.

The 18 new castaways were announced Tuesday, and three of them are from New York City.

Maddy Pomilla lives in Brooklyn and works as a charity projects manager.

Claire Rafson, a tech investor, also lives in Brooklyn.

Danny Massa is a lifelong Bronx resident and FDNY firefighter. He's hoping that experience will help him in the competition.

"Being a firefighter, you live with the other firefighters in the firehouse for 24 hours at a clip. You have a lot of personalities, so reputation is everything, and then you use that reputation to work in your advantage. So I feel like I can be that same way in my tribe," he said.

The 44th season of "Survivor" premieres on Wednesday, March 1, on CBS2.