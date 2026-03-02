Supreme Court preserves NYC's lone GOP-held congressional district for 2026 elections

The United States Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republicans in ruling that New York City's only GOP-held congressional district does not need to be redrawn for the 2026 midterm elections.

The high court's decision comes despite a New York state court ruling that the House district held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is unfair to Black and Hispanic residents.

The justices halted the lower court ruling that ordered New York's redistricting commission to redraw the 11th congressional district, which encompasses Staten Island and a portion of southern Brooklyn. It is a victory for Republicans in a national tug-of-war over redistricting that could determine control of the closely divided House of Representatives, where the GOP currently holds a razor-thin majority.

"The plaintiffs in this case attempted to manipulate our state's courts to use race as a weapon to rig our elections. That was wrong and, as demonstrated by today's ruling, clearly unconstitutional," Malliotakis said in a statement. "Whether I serve another term in Congress is a decision for the voters, not Democrat party bosses and their high-priced lawyers."

New York Republicans and the Trump administration had sought the high court's intervention after a judge had ruled that the district was drawn in a way that dilutes the power of its Black and Hispanic voters. The judge had ordered the state's Independent Redistricting Commission to complete a new map.

The dispute in New York is part of the redistricting battle that was spurred by President Trump when he urged Republicans in Texas to redraw the state's congressional districts for political gain. Democrats countered with their own gerrymandering in California. More states soon followed.

The Supreme Court has allowed the new maps in California and Texas to be used in this year's elections, even as court challenges continue.

Qualifying for congressional elections in New York began last week.