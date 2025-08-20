Texas House passes GOP redistricting plan after weeks-long standoff

The Texas House of Representatives gave final passage on Wednesday to House Bill 4, a controversial Republican-backed proposal to redraw the state's congressional maps and potentially add up to five new GOP-leaning districts.

Entering Wednesday, the bill needed to pass two votes in the House to advance to the Senate. Each vote passed 88-52.

Before the final vote, lawmakers debated a series of amendments offered by Democrats, all of which were rejected by the Republican majority. The bill was the sole item on the agenda for the day's floor session, which began at 10 a.m.

"Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!!" President Trump said in a Truth Social post late Wednesday night. "Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself. Texas never lets us down. Florida, Indiana, and others are looking to do the same thing."

Senate to consider House-passed bill

The Texas Senate, which approved a similar version of the redistricting legislation earlier this week, is scheduled to take up the House-passed bill when it convenes this Thursday at 7 p.m.

If the Senate approves the House version without changes, the legislation could be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott by the end of the week. If not, the two chambers will need to reconcile differences in a conference committee.

Bill passed after Democrats broke quorum

The vote came after a dramatic standoff earlier this month, when Democratic lawmakers fled the state to break quorum and block action on the redistricting bill. Their absence stalled the Legislature and effectively ended the first special session, delaying the measure for two weeks.

Democrats return under tight restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session hours after the first adjourned, and Democrats returned to the House chamber on Monday, allowing the legislation to move forward.

That evening, HB 4 passed out of the House redistricting committee on a 12-8 party-line vote.

To prevent another walkout, House Speaker Dustin Burrows imposed a rule requiring Democratic members to be escorted by Department of Public Safety officers if they wished to leave the Capitol.

While most Democrats complied, Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth refused. She was temporarily locked in the House chamber and was later allowed to go to her Capitol office. On Monday, Collier filed a petition in state court alleging she was under "illegal restraint by the government."

The court has not yet ruled on the matter.

Democrats protest escort rule overnight

On Tuesday, several other Democrats joined Collier in protest, tearing up their signed escort agreements and spending the night in the Capitol. With the passage of HB 4, Republican leaders dropped the escort requirement.

The redistricting plan is expected to give Republicans a significant advantage in the 2026 midterm elections, potentially flipping up to five congressional seats.

Abbott vows to sign redistricting bill

In a statement, the governor praised House Republicans for passing a congressional redistricting bill he says better reflects the will of Texas voters. He criticized Democrats for leaving the state to block the measure, calling their efforts futile.

Abbott said he will sign the bill once it passes the Senate.

"Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas," Abbott said.

Lawmakers react sharply to House passage

Lawmakers from both parties offered passionate and sharply divided responses after the Texas House passed new redistricting maps. Democrats condemned the maps as racially discriminatory and vowed legal action, while Republicans defended them as fair and reflective of recent voting trends.

"They have racist implications, yes," said Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth), who spent two nights sleeping in the House chamber to avoid being taken into custody by DPS before the vote. "You need to be able to trust the voters to elect the candidate they want and keep them together in their same communities. That didn't happen today. Today, they just split that up. So, it's very disappointing to see this is the trajectory they're going."

Rep. Katrina Pierson (R-Rockwall) pushed back on the criticism.

"It's victimization all day, every day," Pierson said. "There's no account for values, and that's what's most important. People of Texas have spoken in the last several cycles. Minority voters are turning Republican, and that is how this map is drawn. It's perfectly legal. Of course, they are going to take us to court, but we will win."

Rep. Venton Jones (D-Dallas) expressed deep frustration.

"My most sincere reaction is disappointment," Jones said. "Once again, Republicans continue to make power grabs on the back of Black and Brown communities. We fought for one of the most important issues we have as Texans, and that's our right to vote. We're going to still continue to fight. We're going to take this to the courts."

Rep. Mitch Little (R-Lewisville) celebrated the outcome.

"Thrilled," Little said. "For the first time, Republicans have united. They've been courageous in bringing this to the floor. It was necessary. Democrats are only concerned about those things when they're not in charge. In California, in Illinois, in Massachusetts, they absolutely redistrict and gerrymander to their benefit."

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as the redistricting debate unfolds.