October's Harvest Supermoon will appear over NYC tonight. Here's when to see it.

The October 2025 supermoon will light up the skies over New York City on Monday night.

The First Alert Weather team has everything to know about when to see it around our area.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon orbits closest to Earth, so it appears slightly larger and brighter.

This will be the first supermoon of the year. But if you miss it, there are two more coming up in November and December.

Supermoon viewing forecast

We're expecting wall-to-wall clear skies Monday night for the Harvest Supermoon.

Technically, the full moon will be observed at 11:48 p.m. But the reality is, it's an all night event.

Not to mention, temperatures will be in the 60s, so you should be able to comfortably watch outdoors.

Summer-like weather to start the week

We've got another summer-like day on tap Monday, but as they say, all good things come to an end.

We're shooting for 80° or better this afternoon, with tons of sunshine overhead. The only exemptions will be the south shore, as we're expecting a breeze off the water.

Tuesday is somewhat of a transition day, as we reintroduce some cloud cover. Even so, it's going to be rather nice for October, with highs around 80° once again.

Rain chances return Wednesday morning

Then on Tuesday night, our attention turns towards a broad line of showers off to the west. This line is expected to push through during the overnight hours and gradually work it's way through during the morning commute on Wednesday, with embedded bouts of moderate to heavy rain.

That said, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued, with the expectation that things will be a little slower on the roads that morning.

Once our cold front passes on Wednesday, it's back to normal the remainder of the week, with highs only in the 60s.