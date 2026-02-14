3 women randomly attacked in Brooklyn, suspect arrested, police say

A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly randomly attacking two women and a teenager in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Curtis Signal, pushed one woman onto subway tracks and punched two others.

2 punched, 1 pushed onto subway tracks

The incident began around 8:45 a.m. at the 53rd Street subway station.

According to police, Signal pushed a 51-year-old woman onto the tracks, then punched Benita Frias, 43, in the face.

Signal then left the station and allegedly punched a 17-year-old girl in the face at 52nd Street and Fourth Avenue.

Officers found Signal about two blocks away and took him into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including assault, harassment and reckless endangerment.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are all expected to be OK.

Victim frightened to take subway after attack

Frias' daughter Issamar said her mom was still in the hospital Saturday evening, recovering from bruises, swelling in her face and right leg, and a broken knee, which will require surgery. Issamar said that surgery will have to be delayed due to the Presidents' Day holiday Monday.

In Spanish, Frias told CBS News New York the suspect came out of nowhere and punched her in the face and head until she fell to the ground.

She said she did not say anything to Signal before he attacked, nor did the 51-year-old woman he shoved onto the tracks. Frias said she couldn't understand what he was saying in English while he was throwing punches at her.

Through tears, the mother of three said she's now too scared to take the subway, which is her only mode of transportation to get to work. Issamar said she worries for her mom, who cares for elderly patients and was on her way home from an overnight shift at the time of the attack.

I just feel very sad for my mom because my mom go out every day for work," Issamar said.

As for a message for her attacker, Frias said she hopes God forgives him.

The NYPD reports a 17% year-to-date increase in subway crime, and says that transit crime increased slightly, by 10%, in January compared to last year.

The department added that the recent cold snap hasn't helped, saying, "When it is cold, especially this cold, more people move into the transit system." The NYPD said more cops have been deployed into the transit system over the past week in response to the uptick in crime.