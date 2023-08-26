Watch CBS News
Local News

Summer Streets program expands to Brooklyn and the Bronx, closing part of Eastern Parkway & Grand Concourse to cars

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Summer Streets expand to Brooklyn & the Bronx
NYC Summer Streets expand to Brooklyn & the Bronx 00:48

NEW YORK -- New York City's Summer Streets program expanded Saturday to select streets in Brooklyn and the Bronx. 

New Yorkers can walk, bike and play along two major roadways free of cars. 

Eastern Parkway is closed to traffic from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, and Grand Concourse is closed from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway. 

This is the first year the program will be featured in all five boroughs. It started earlier this summer in Manhattan

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.