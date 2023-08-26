Summer Streets program expands to Brooklyn and the Bronx, closing part of Eastern Parkway & Grand Concourse to cars

NEW YORK -- New York City's Summer Streets program expanded Saturday to select streets in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

New Yorkers can walk, bike and play along two major roadways free of cars.

Eastern Parkway is closed to traffic from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, and Grand Concourse is closed from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.

This is the first year the program will be featured in all five boroughs. It started earlier this summer in Manhattan.