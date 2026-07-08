3 arrests made in "low tech" but large-scale mail theft scheme on Long Island. Here's how the case was cracked.

Three arrests have been made in a large-scale mail-theft scheme that struck over and over again right outside of Long Island post offices.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Wednesday that Nicholas Delvillar, 32, and Franklin Mercedes, 27, both of the Bronx; and Jhosua Peralta, 24, of Queens, all pleaded not guilty to grand larceny charges.

How the investigation unfolded

"It is extremely low tech. Basically what they use is they have a glue trap for mice and they put that at the end of a belt," Tierney said, describing the trio's alleged operation. "They call it fishing. Then they manipulate the mail, come up with mail."

Tierney says with nearly 700 complaints in the last year, law enforcement, using undercover agents and monitoring social media sites, tracked the men in a single day in June hitting mailboxes in front of 20 Suffolk County post offices.

Carolyn Borella wrote checks in June totaling $17,000 that were washed and cashed by thieves. CBS News New York

The mailboxes are located in: Melville, Huntington Station, East Northport, Commack, Smithtown, St. James, Nesconset, Hauppauge, Centereach, Holbrook, Bohemia, Farmingville, Brentwood, Medford, Patchogue, Blue Point, Bayport, Sayville, West Sayville, and Oakdale.

Read more: Former USPS employee admits to stealing over $100,000 of sports memorabilia from mail

Prosecutors say in the homes of the accused, investigators found nearly 7,000 checks totaling $4.8 million, which Tierney says ended up for sale on messaging apps, adding they were worth even more once they are washed and altered.

"You can buy Social Security numbers, and you can buy checks," Tierney said.

"It's a terrible, inconsiderate crime"

Carolyn Borella said checks she wrote last month totaling $17,000 got washed and cashed by thieves, fished right out of Nesconset Post Office mailboxes.

"I will never ever put my mail outside the post office. You would think you're safe enough when you go to the post office," Borella said back on June 10.

Her frustration has since turned to elation with news of the arrests.

"Wow, at least someone got caught," Borella said. "I hope they go to jail for a long time because we work hard for every dime that we make and to know that they could walk off with $4.8 million ... I won't make that in a lifetime. "

Mail theft is a nationwide problem that hits more than victims' wallets.

"What are they throwing out? Letters to family, grandkids, letters to grandparents. It's a terrible, inconsiderate crime that affects lives," Tierney said.

His advice is to mail letters inside the post office, and until they are made safer, don't put a check in a mailbox outside.