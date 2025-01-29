Former USPS employee admits to stealing over $100,000 of sports memorabilia from mail

Mail theft on the rise as USPS fails to secure keys for mailboxes

A former U.S. Postal Service worker admitted to stealing over $100,000 worth of sports memorabilia when he worked as a mail sorting clerk, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities said 34-year-old Shelby Dozier of the Bronx started working at the main post office in Clifton, New Jersey, in August 2022. Not long after he was hired, parcels sent to a nearby consignment auction house started going missing, according to court documents filed against Dozier.

The auction house's packages included trading cards and other sports memorabilia that it was both receiving from customers and sending to people around the world. Dozier stole at least 10 parcels between September 2022 and December 2022, officials said.

The ex-mail sorter will have to pay back victims $108,692.49 as part of his plea deal with prosecutors, the Department of Justice said.

Dozer is expected to face sentencing on April 22. He could face up to five years in prison for stealing packages as a USPS employee.

A federal oversight report released last month showed that mail theft is becoming more common inside the postal service.

The Office of the Inspector General says criminal organizations are targeting employees to move narcotics and steal checks, CBS News Colorado reported. One employee in Milwaukee confessed to stealing more than 1,200 pieces of mail.

To report suspected mail losses to Postal Inspectors, call 877-876-2455 or submit a tip at www.uspis.gov.