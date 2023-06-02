18-year-old Bryan Diaz-Ximello receives diploma from Suffolk Community College before graduating high school

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. -- It's believed to be a first in the SUNY system -- a college diploma before high school graduation.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to Bryan Diaz-Ximello, a remarkable Long Island teen who wants no credit for his many accomplishments.

"Every single teacher that I've had have been so incredibly supportive," he said.

The 18-year-old Longwood High School senior credits his teachers, but they call this humble student their inspiration.

"Bryan's graduation is especially notable in that he is graduating from college before he graduates from high school," Suffolk Community College President Dr. Ed Bonahue said at commencement.

He received an associate's degree from Suffolk Community College.

"Obtaining 93 college credits while being a high school student ... He accomplished so much in so little time," Longwood High School Principal Sam Ahmed said.

Bryan is the first in his family to attend college.

"My father came over here to this country with a high school education from Mexico," he said.

His mom was born in Mexico, too.

"We are all incredibly close with each other, my family. We live with my grandparents," Bryan said.

Bryan's studies began in eighth grade through Longwood's early college program with SUNY Stony Brook, while zipping through AP high school courses and leading moot court, tech ed club, Best Buddies and multi-lingual mentoring.

Bryan says he was able to retain all the classroom information by bringing it home, teaching his family what he learned each day.

"I want to be a career and technical education teacher, CTE, because it truly prepares students for their post-secondary life," he said.

"We would love to have him back to teach our students and join our faculty," Ahmed said.

Bryan says it will be a tearful goodbye as he prepares to head off to a new campus in the fall -- SUNY Oswego.

"A scary and exciting feeling at the same time," Bryan said.