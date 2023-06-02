Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old Bryan Diaz-Ximello receives diploma from Suffolk Community College before graduating high school

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

LI student receives college diploma before graduating high school
LI student receives college diploma before graduating high school 02:11

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. -- It's believed to be a first in the SUNY system -- a college diploma before high school graduation.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to Bryan Diaz-Ximello, a remarkable Long Island teen who wants no credit for his many accomplishments.

"Every single teacher that I've had have been so incredibly supportive," he said.

The 18-year-old Longwood High School senior credits his teachers, but they call this humble student their inspiration.

"Bryan's graduation is especially notable in that he is graduating from college before he graduates from high school," Suffolk Community College President Dr. Ed Bonahue said at commencement.

He received an associate's degree from Suffolk Community College.

"Obtaining 93 college credits while being a high school student ... He accomplished so much in so little time," Longwood High School Principal Sam Ahmed said.

Bryan is the first in his family to attend college.

"My father came over here to this country with a high school education from Mexico," he said.

His mom was born in Mexico, too.

"We are all incredibly close with each other, my family. We live with my grandparents," Bryan said.

Bryan's studies began in eighth grade through Longwood's early college program with SUNY Stony Brook, while zipping through AP high school courses and leading moot court, tech ed club, Best Buddies and multi-lingual mentoring.

Bryan says he was able to retain all the classroom information by bringing it home, teaching his family what he learned each day.

"I want to be a career and technical education teacher, CTE, because it truly prepares students for their post-secondary life," he said.

"We would love to have him back to teach our students and join our faculty," Ahmed said.

Bryan says it will be a tearful goodbye as he prepares to head off to a new campus in the fall -- SUNY Oswego.

"A scary and exciting feeling at the same time," Bryan said.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 6:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.