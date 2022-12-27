Watch CBS News
Local News

Westchester County teacher John Catania honored for intervening in November subway station slashing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Westchester County teacher recognized for subway slashing save
Westchester County teacher recognized for subway slashing save 00:44

NEW YORK -- A man who intervened in a subway slashing in November was honored by the city Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams presented John Catania with a proclamation to recognize his heroism.

Police say on Nov. 22, a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was harassing a woman at the Union Square station, saying anti-Muslim statements before slashing her on the neck.

That's when Catania stepped in.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan speaks out after trying to stop attack on L train

"I saw someone get attacked, and it was very violent out of nowhere. Someone needed to do something, and I was standing there. It fell on my shoulders, I guess. Everyone else kinda jumped away," Catania said.

Catania, who is an art teacher in Scarsdale, was injured while trying to help. He needed 26 stitches on his head.

The suspect got away.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 6:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.