Subway riders stabbed in separate incidents near Herald and Union squares

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a pair of stabbings on the subway. 

The first happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on a southbound F train near Herald Square. 

Police said a 34-year-old man was attacked after arguing with another man. The fight spilled onto the platform at Herald Square, where the victim was stabbed a second time. 

It's unclear what led up to the argument, but investigators believe the two men knew each other.

There was another stabbing about 30 minutes later on a southbound L train near Union Square. 

Police said a man hit a woman and cut her face with a sharp object. Sources told CBS2 the suspect made anti-Muslim statements before the attack. 

Investigators said a fellow rider who tried to intervene was cut too. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

This incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

