1 shot at Midtown Manhattan subway station, police say

One person has been injured in a shooting at a Midtown Manhattan subway station, police say.

It happened at the Seventh Avenue station near West 53rd Street early Saturday afternoon.

The FDNY says the male victim is in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately made available.

The MTA says due to an NYPD investigation, C and D trains are bypassing Seventh Avenue station, and E trains are running on the F line from West Fourth Street-Washington Square to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.