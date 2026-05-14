Subway security guard allegedly collected cash in exchange for opening gates in Brooklyn, MTA says

A security guard was seen on surveillance video letting commuters through subway gates in exchange for cash, according to the MTA Inspector General.

The worker allegedly let riders through five different times in July 2025. A complaint from transit officials included photos of the incidents at the 8th Avenue N-line station in Brooklyn.

"The Security Guard improperly accepted cash from customers for her personal gain, and by doing so, she stole money from NYC Transit," the report read.

A security guard allegedly stole fares after using an OMNY card she found to let riders through in exchange for cash. MTA Inspector General

Security guard uses student OMNY card

Officials from the inspector general's office interviewed the woman after reviewing the footage. She told them she was hired in June 2024, received no training, and had no prior experience.

She told them she only let riders through the gates two times, but later admitted it was more than twice. The security guard said she only exchanged cash with customers when the machine was broken or if they couldn't pay the full fare.

When officials said other customers were seen using the machines, the worker apologized and said she felt sorry for riders who couldn't afford the fare.

At first, the woman said she used her personally funded OMNY card during the incidents. The inspector general's office later found she was using a student OMNY card.

She said she found the card on the street, according to the complaint.

NYC Transit prohibited her from working on any MTA property. They said they are also reinforcing oversight between the company she worked for and the subway's security management team.

MTA workers forbidden from accepting cash for access

The subways have been cashless since April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All cash was removed from the service booths and MTA personnel were not permitted to engage in any cash transactions, including reduced fare transactions or providing change," the complaint stated.

Both agents and security guards are also forbidden from "nickeling," meaning they can't exchange cash with customers for access to the subway.