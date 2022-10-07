Watch CBS News
Crime

Subway rider dies after unprovoked stabbing in the Bronx

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A man has died after being stabbed on the subway in the Bronx. 

Police are searching for the suspect behind the unprovoked attack. 

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the 176th Street station in Morris Heights. 

Police said the 38-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition but later died. 

Subway riders are uneasy, as the suspect is still on the loose. 

"You always have to be careful. You have to watch your surroundings. You can't just be off guard. You always have to make sure you look at your surroundings. And anytime, you try not to provoke people, because you never know what they carry on yourselves. So always try to move away as quickly as possible. And try to have people's attention if you see something if you feel like you are not safe around," subway rider Dauda Musah said. 

Investigators are looking into what exactly led up to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.