Subway rider dies after unprovoked stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man has died after being stabbed on the subway in the Bronx.

Police are searching for the suspect behind the unprovoked attack.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the 176th Street station in Morris Heights.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Subway riders are uneasy, as the suspect is still on the loose.

"You always have to be careful. You have to watch your surroundings. You can't just be off guard. You always have to make sure you look at your surroundings. And anytime, you try not to provoke people, because you never know what they carry on yourselves. So always try to move away as quickly as possible. And try to have people's attention if you see something if you feel like you are not safe around," subway rider Dauda Musah said.

Investigators are looking into what exactly led up to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.