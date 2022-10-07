Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD searching for suspect after man stabbed at 176th Street Station in Morris Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at the 176th Street Station in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

The suspect is on the run.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the victim was getting off a northbound No. 4 train, when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest.

Police say the attack was possibly unprovoked.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 10:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.