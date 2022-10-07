NYPD searching for suspect after man stabbed at 176th Street Station in Morris Heights
NEW YORK -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at the 176th Street Station in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.
The suspect is on the run.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the victim was getting off a northbound No. 4 train, when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest.
Police say the attack was possibly unprovoked.
