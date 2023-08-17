Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Helping student-athletes prevent overuse injuries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Preventing overuse injuries in student-athletes
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Preventing overuse injuries in student-athletes 03:15

NEW YORK -- Summer isn't over yet, but many student-athletes are already training hard for fall sports. 

While athletics can be positive for students' mental and physical health, overuse injuries among children are on the rise. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" with important information to keep your student-athlete safe this season. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

