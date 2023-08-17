On Call with Dr. Kumar: Helping student-athletes prevent overuse injuries

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Preventing overuse injuries in student-athletes

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Preventing overuse injuries in student-athletes

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Preventing overuse injuries in student-athletes

NEW YORK -- Summer isn't over yet, but many student-athletes are already training hard for fall sports.

While athletics can be positive for students' mental and physical health, overuse injuries among children are on the rise.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" with important information to keep your student-athlete safe this season.

Watch the segment in the player above, or click here.

Click here to watch more of Dr. Kumar's "On Call" segments on CBS News New York