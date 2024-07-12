Stop & Shop closing several stores in Massachusetts and 4 other states. Here's the list.

Stop & Shop will close 8 Massachusetts stores Stop & Shop will close 8 Massachusetts stores 00:22

QUINCY - Stop & Shop said it will close 32 "underperforming" stores in Massachusetts and four other states. The stores are expected to close by November 2.

Stop and Shop closing stores

Eight of the 32 stores are in Massachusetts. Here is the full list released Friday:

MASSACHUSETTS

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

RHODE ISLAND

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

CONNECTICUT

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)

1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)

72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)

NEW YORK

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

NEW JERSEY

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

Stop & Shop statement

The supermarket chain said the 32 stores were "underperforming," and the company plans to close them on or before November 2.

"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement.

Reid said that since 2018, Stop & Shop has remodeled 190 stores, which then performed better than stores that hadn't been remodeled. He announced that the remaining stores will be remodeled. Reid said Stop & Shop will now "be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions."

Stop & Shop said workers in the stores that are closing will be offered other jobs in the company.