More than 600 stolen cars recovered at Port Newark, officials say

More than 600 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $36 million have been recovered at the Port of New York and New Jersey over the past year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said many of the vehicles were stolen from communities across New Jersey and other parts of the country before being intercepted at the port.

Many of the high-end cars were destined for West Africa and the Dominican Republic, according to CBP officials.

Law enforcement officials say organized theft rings often recruit children and teenagers to check vehicle door handles in neighborhoods or break into homes to steal key fobs and then steal the cars.

Authorities are urging car owners to take simple steps to prevent theft, including locking vehicle doors, bringing keys and key fobs inside and securing their homes at night.