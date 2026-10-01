Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 600 stolen cars recovered at Port Newark, officials say

By
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019. Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.
Read Full Bio
Nick Caloway

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

More than 600 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $36 million have been recovered at the Port of New York and New Jersey over the past year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said many of the vehicles were stolen from communities across New Jersey and other parts of the country before being intercepted at the port.

Many of the high-end cars were destined for West Africa and the Dominican Republic, according to CBP officials.

Law enforcement officials say organized theft rings often recruit children and teenagers to check vehicle door handles in neighborhoods or break into homes to steal key fobs and then steal the cars.

Authorities are urging car owners to take simple steps to prevent theft, including locking vehicle doors, bringing keys and key fobs inside and securing their homes at night.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue