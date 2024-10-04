Stew Leonard's issues recall over nuts missing from label

DANBURY, CONN. -- Attention Stew Leonard's shoppers, there's a recall in Connecticut.

The grocery chain is recalling dozens of Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread loaves that were sold at its Danbury location in the last week.

According to store officials, a customer notified them that the bread contained walnuts, which were not declared on the label.

There have not been any reports of anyone getting sick because of the nuts. Shoppers can return the bread for a full refund.

Stew Leonard's has three locations in Connecticut, including Danbury, Newington and Norwalk. The Danbury store is located at 99 Federal Road, and it's open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Stew Leonard's sued over deadly allergic reaction

Earlier this year, the family of 25-year-old dancer Orla Ruth Baxendale sued the company after she ate a holiday cookie at an event and died of a peanut allergy. Nuts were not listed on the label.

"Her death was completely, 100% preventable and avoidable. It's why packaging is so important," the family's attorney, Marijo Adimey, told CBS News New York two weeks after she died.

Baxendale's friends told Adimey she checked the ingredients before she ate the cookie.

"To make sure that there wasn't anything in terms of peanuts on the label. There wasn't. So, safely she thought, she had a bite or two of the cookie, and within a minute started to go into anaphylactic shock," Adimey said.

Stew Leonard's said the cookies were produced by Long Island-based wholesaler Cookies United, and roughly 500 packages were sold at the Danbury and Newington stores before they were recalled.

"It was a holiday cookie, it was a one-shot deal. But we bought it from an outside supplier, and unfortunately the supplier changed the recipe and started going from soy nuts to peanuts, and our chief safety officer here at Stew Leonard's was never notified," President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said in a video statement.

The wholesaler told CBS News New York it sent multiple emails about the change, and that Stew Leonard's repackaged the cookies and created the labels.