Steve Tisch, siblings request transfer of their stakes in Giants to children's trusts, per NFL memo

New York Giants co-owners Steve, Laurie and Jonathan Tisch want to transfer their shares of the NFL club to their children's trusts, according to a league memo that was obtained by The Associated Press.

According to the memo, the Tisch siblings would move the remaining 23.1% of the Giants that they still own to the trusts after completing previous transfers in 2023 and '24. The memo states, "Following the transactions, the sellers will no longer own any interest in the club."

A Giants spokesperson said the team had no comment. ESPN was first to report the transfer request.

It was not clear if the transfer requests were in any way related to Steve Tisch's name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department in January. Steve Tisch's name came up more than 400 times in the files. Tisch at the time said he knew Epstein but denied going to his island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments," Steve Tisch said in a statement on Jan. 31. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in February said the league would look into Tisch's association with Epstein.

"Absolutely we will look at all the facts," Goodell said at a news conference in San Jose, California, during Super Bowl week. "We'll look at the context of those and try to understand that. We'll look at how that falls under the (league personal conduct) policy. I think we'll take one step at a time. Let's get the facts first."

The Tisch family has shared ownership of the Giants since 1991 with the Mara family, which founded the franchise in 1925. The Koch family agreed in September to purchase 10% of the team.