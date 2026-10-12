Husband of woman killed in wrong-way crash on Staten Island: "I know she's with God now"

A heartbroken husband on Staten Island is speaking out after his wife was killed in a horrific wrong-way crash over the weekend.

Bruce Park says on Saturday at around 5 a.m., Duck Park was heading to her church in Tottenville as she always did. Police said the 66-year-old was in the southbound lane on the West Shore Expressway when a driver in a Range Rover, going the wrong way, slammed into her.

Then, moments later, investigators say a 21-year-old driver in a Jeep traveling northbound slammed into both vehicles.

Duck Park was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband described getting that horrible call.

"My heart stopped. I know she's with God right now. That made me calm myself down a little bit," Bruce Park told CBS News New York exclusively on Monday night. "Without saying goodbye to her, it hurts me."

Duck Park, right, was killed in a wrong-way crash on the West Shore Expressway on Staten Island on Oct. 10, 2026. CBS News New York

Police said the drivers of the Range Rover and Jeep were drunk and are facing charges. Bruce Park said their actions are the reason his wife didn't make it to church, and left his family in pieces.

"When you drink and drive, think about the people," he said. "You have to have responsibility when you are handling the wheel."

He said his wife was a woman of faith, full of love, and the glue of the family, but their once-happy home is now filled with silence.

"She was dedicated to my two boys and myself for 42 years," Bruce Park said.

He said she was a trained nurse in her home country of South Korea.

"She never complained. She was always happy," Bruce Park said. "She loved spending time with the church."

Now, he's counting on his faith for strength to live without her.

"The reason I went to church is because I want to see her spirit," he said. "I want to feel that personally. I miss that."