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School bus crash on Staten Island sends 6 to the hospital

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

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A school bus was involved in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway Monday. 

It happened in the westbound lanes near Slosson Avenue/Exit 12 at around 1:35 p.m., according to the FDNY.  

Six people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their age or condition. 

Video from the scene shows a school bus with significant front end damage and a gray vehicle with damage to its front and rear. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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