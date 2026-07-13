School bus crash on Staten Island sends 6 to the hospital

A school bus was involved in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway Monday.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Slosson Avenue/Exit 12 at around 1:35 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Six people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their age or condition.

Video from the scene shows a school bus with significant front end damage and a gray vehicle with damage to its front and rear.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.