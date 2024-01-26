Electric wiring caused deadly Staten Island house fire, fire marshals say
NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say electric wiring is to blame for a deadly New Year's Day house fire on Staten Island.
Firefighters responded to the home on Brookside Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Witnesses saw firefighters carry a 7-year-old girl from the second floor. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center but did not survive.
It took firefighters less than an hour to get the fire under control.
The fire has been ruled accidental.
