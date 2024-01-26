Watch CBS News
Electric wiring caused deadly Staten Island house fire, fire marshals say

By CBS New York Team

6-year-old girl dies after Staten Island house fire
NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say electric wiring is to blame for a deadly New Year's Day house fire on Staten Island.

Firefighters responded to the home on Brookside Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Witnesses saw firefighters carry a 7-year-old girl from the second floor. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center but did not survive.

It took firefighters less than an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

CBS New York Team
January 26, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

