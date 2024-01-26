Electric wiring caused deadly Staten Island house fire, fire marshals say

NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say electric wiring is to blame for a deadly New Year's Day house fire on Staten Island.

Firefighters responded to the home on Brookside Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Witnesses saw firefighters carry a 7-year-old girl from the second floor. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center but did not survive.

Per FDNY Fire Marshals, the cause of the fatal fire that killed a 7 year-old girl on January 1st at 110 Brookside Avenue, Staten Island was accidental/electrical wiring. pic.twitter.com/gnGVJwfbTW — FDNY (@FDNY) January 26, 2024

It took firefighters less than an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire has been ruled accidental.