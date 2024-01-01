7-year-old girl killed in Staten Island house fire
NEW YORK -- A child was killed in a house fire on Staten Island on Monday.
It started around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story home on Brookside Avenue in the West Brighton neighborhood.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was removed from the home during the fire and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
