7-year-old girl killed in Staten Island house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A child was killed in a house fire on Staten Island on Monday.

It started around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story home on Brookside Avenue in the West Brighton neighborhood.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was removed from the home during the fire and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

January 1, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

