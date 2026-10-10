1 dead, another injured in Staten Island apartment fire

One person died and another was injured in a fire at a Staten Island apartment building Saturday night, according to the FDNY.

The fire was reported around 8:08 p.m. on the second floor of a six-story residential building on Park Hill Avenue, between Sobel Court and Roff Street, fire officials said.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately released.

Officials said another person was injured and evaluated at the scene. Their condition was unknown as of Saturday night.