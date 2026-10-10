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1 dead, another injured in Staten Island apartment fire

By
Nicole Alarcon
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Nicole Alarcon is a digital producer at CBS New York.
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Nicole Alarcon

/ CBS New York

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One person died and another was injured in a fire at a Staten Island apartment building Saturday night, according to the FDNY.

The fire was reported around 8:08 p.m. on the second floor of a six-story residential building on Park Hill Avenue, between Sobel Court and Roff Street, fire officials said.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately released.

Officials said another person was injured and evaluated at the scene. Their condition was unknown as of Saturday night. 

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